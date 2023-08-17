An application for part retrospective planning permission for new dwellings in Garvagh has been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

A planning application has been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council at its headquarters in Cloonavin (pictured). Credit NI World

The application refers to the site location at 10 Limavady Road in Garvagh. The application covers a development site with six townhouses already constructed, four apartments and associated site work. The associated site work is “substantially completed” but work on the apartments has not yet begun.

The application to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council outlines that the townhouses have a downstairs living room and a kitchen/dining area, along with three bedrooms upstairs and bathroom facilities. The apartments will consist of a kitchen, living room, two bedrooms and bathroom facilities.