Planning permission sought for Garvagh development which is "substantially completed"

An application for part retrospective planning permission for new dwellings in Garvagh has been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
By Catherine Moore, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 17th Aug 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 11:18 BST
A planning application has been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council at its headquarters in Cloonavin (pictured). Credit NI WorldA planning application has been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council at its headquarters in Cloonavin (pictured). Credit NI World
The application refers to the site location at 10 Limavady Road in Garvagh. The application covers a development site with six townhouses already constructed, four apartments and associated site work. The associated site work is “substantially completed” but work on the apartments has not yet begun.

The application to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council outlines that the townhouses have a downstairs living room and a kitchen/dining area, along with three bedrooms upstairs and bathroom facilities. The apartments will consist of a kitchen, living room, two bedrooms and bathroom facilities.

For all dwellings, walls will be made of brick and smooth render with white UPVC windows. Roofs will consist of grey/black concrete roof tiles and doors will be painted wood. The site perimeter will be planted with trees.

