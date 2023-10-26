Register
Plans afoot to rebuild popular Craigavon footbridge which was dismantled as it was deemed 'beyond economic repair'

Just months after a popular footbridge in Craigavon was demolished for structural reasons, plans are now afoot to rebuild the Moylinn Bridge.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:01 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 10:01 BST
The bridge, which is used particularly by people to reach Craigavon Park and Lakes and South Lakes Leisure Centre as well as to access the bus stop which takes people Portadown and Lurgan, had been deemed unsafe structurally.

-

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Robbie Alexander at the Moylinn Bridge in Craigavon before it was razed to the ground earlier this year.
-

However following a meeting of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) it was revealed that plans to replace the footbridge are progressing.Alliance Party Cllr Robbie Alexander said the issue was discussed during Monday’s meeting with senior DfI officials. “I highlighted the importance of a replacement footbridge for Moylinn in order to reinstate this important community link. DfI outlined that the next stage of the process will be the submission of a planning application to Council. A tender for the construction will then be issued in Spring of 2024 for the construction, subject to planning and budget approval.”