Plans approved for Limavady well-being centre at former Bellarena Primary School

Plans are progressing for a new well-being centre in Limavady.
By Catherine Moore, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:32 BST
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. Credit NI WorldCauseway Coast and Glens Borough Council. Credit NI World
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. Credit NI World

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council approved the proposal in October 2022. The plan includes a tea room, meeting room, arts and crafts room, fitness room and outdoor adventure centre.

The council has now approved an amendment to the opening hours for the cafe: 8am to 10pm (instead of 4pm) from Monday to Sunday. The proposed location is 260 Seacoast Road, on the site of the former Bellarena Primary School.

According to the Development Management Officer’s Report, there are “no proposed physical changes to the listed building or its setting”.

It adds: “The main issue to consider is residential amenity due to the increase in operational hours each morning and evening of the tea room.

“Given the proposal is within an existing building and is single storey with an intervening road to closest receptors there will be no adverse impact on residential amenity in terms of loss of privacy, loss of light, noise or overshadowing.”

