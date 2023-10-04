Plans are progressing for a new well-being centre in Limavady.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. Credit NI World

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council approved the proposal in October 2022. The plan includes a tea room, meeting room, arts and crafts room, fitness room and outdoor adventure centre.

The council has now approved an amendment to the opening hours for the cafe: 8am to 10pm (instead of 4pm) from Monday to Sunday. The proposed location is 260 Seacoast Road, on the site of the former Bellarena Primary School.

According to the Development Management Officer’s Report, there are “no proposed physical changes to the listed building or its setting”.

It adds: “The main issue to consider is residential amenity due to the increase in operational hours each morning and evening of the tea room.