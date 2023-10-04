Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for a social housing scheme in Limavady.

Proposed apartments in Limavady. Credit: AQB Architectural Workshop

The proposal is for a three-storey social housing apartment scheme, consisting of 17 apartments. This would be made up of 16 two-person one-bed apartments and one two-person one-bed wheelchair apartment. It would be located at 6-8 Main Street, Limavady.

According to the Design Concept Statement, the development brief is “to develop a high-quality residential housing scheme on a strategically located site within the town centre of Limavady”.

It adds: “This site has been purposely selected for a residential function due to the suitability of the immediate and surrounding context being a high-density mixed-use area located within the town centre of Limavady in close proximity and within walking distance to all amenities.”

It is “a highly accessible location with equally high connectivity and permeability throughout the town centre”. The site has existing public footpaths and shared surfaces in the public domain.

According to the statement, the development will have “a strong, architectural style reflective of, and in contrast to, the traditional architectural styles of the surrounding context”.

It will also “provide a quality layout in keeping with and respecting the surrounding context and will be appropriate to the character and topography of the site in terms of layout, scale, proportions, massing, and appearance of buildings, landscape, and hard surfaced areas”.

The statement adds: “The design principles of this development proposal have been heavily influenced by the site’s location within a predominately high-density mixed-use town centre location within a protected area.”