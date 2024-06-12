Plans for 82 dwelling development in Coleraine submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council
and live on Freeview channel 276
The planning application, which includes plans for 18 social housing units as well as “associated roads, open space, landscaping, and ancillary works”, near Burn Road and bounded by Ballygallin Park, was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal.
An accompanying Design and Access Statement, by agents Burke, Toner and Kennedy, said the approximately 3.6 hectare site comprises of “undeveloped greenfield land with mature trees, a power mast and a number of residential streets traversing the site, namely Hazeldene Drive and Ballygallin Park”.
“The character of the residential dwellings to the north comprises a mix of white plastered one and two storey semi-detached dwellings and detached bungalows.
“The site is adjacent to Burn Road in which regular buses travel along, in addition to being within walking distance of additional bus services on Atlantic Road and the train stop on Cromore Road.
“Ballysally Primary School and a number of local shops and businesses are located southwest of the site.
“Land adjacent and to the southwest of the site comprises St. Andrew’s Church of Ireland, Ballysally Nursery School, Ballysally Youth & Community Centre, and Ballysally Presbyterian Church.
“In summary, this planning application has been comprehensively designed in accordance with planning policy and guidance.
“The proposal will create a quality and sustainable residential environment and will not result in any unacceptable impacts on local character, environmental quality or the residential amenity of the wider area.”
The application will be presented to members for decision at a future Planning Committee meeting.