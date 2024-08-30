Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a large housing development in Ballysally, Coleraine, have been approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The application was approved by members at a Planning Committee meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council on Wednesday, August 28, and will see the development of the 82 dwellings, including 16 social housing units, on undeveloped lands west of Burn Road in the town.

Plans also include provision for associated internal road network, public open space, landscaping, parking, access and ancillary site works.

Development Management and Enforcement Manager, Shane Mathers, told the Planning Committee that the development will comprise 14 detached, 35 semi detached and 21 terraced units, as well as a total of 12 apartments, all of which will be two storey, while in curtilage car parking will be provided for most of the dwelling units.

Mr Mathers said that, with a proposed average density of 25 units per hectare, the development is “reflective of the character of the area and complies with the key site requirement”.

“The use of two storey units is conducive to the character of the existing development in the area,” he added.

“While detached units are not a feature of established development in this area, they are distributed throughout the site so they do not dominate the street scene.

“The Northern Area Plan (2016) requires 20 per cent social housing in proposals over 25 units, and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive has confirmed the need for social housing at this location.

“A total of 16 social housing units are proposed, representing 20 per cent of the scheme. These are located in the northern portion of the site.

“The proposal has been designed to take account of the existing landscape features and proposes to retain the trees fronting onto Burn Road, which are an attractive feature.

“Twenty per cent of the site is identified as open space, exceeding the required ten per cent standard, and the principal open space area takes the form of a linear park, which forms the focus for the frontage of a significant portion of the scheme,” concluded Mr Mathers.