Plans for a five house development in Macosquin's Ramsey Park submitted to Council
The application, for five two-storey dwellings on lands to the south of 53 and 54 Ramsey Park, Macosquin, were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal.
The development will consist of one two-bedroom wheelchair accessible detached house, two two-bedroom semi-detached general needs houses and two three-bedroom semi-detached general needs houses.
In a consultation response the Historic Environment Division (HED) said that, on the basis of the information provided, they were “content that the proposal is satisfactory to SPPS and PPS 6 archaeological policy requirements”.
NI Water said there was a public foul sewer within 20 metres of the proposed boundary which can “adequately service these proposals”, and plans should be approved “with condition”.
“NI Water public sewers traverse the proposed development site,” the response added. “No construction is to be made or trees placed and a diversion may be necessary."
