Plans for a five-house development in Coleraine have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The application, for five two-storey dwellings on lands to the south of 53 and 54 Ramsey Park, Macosquin, were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal.

The development will consist of one two-bedroom wheelchair accessible detached house, two two-bedroom semi-detached general needs houses and two three-bedroom semi-detached general needs houses.

In a consultation response the Historic Environment Division (HED) said that, on the basis of the information provided, they were “content that the proposal is satisfactory to SPPS and PPS 6 archaeological policy requirements”.

NI Water said there was a public foul sewer within 20 metres of the proposed boundary which can “adequately service these proposals”, and plans should be approved “with condition”.