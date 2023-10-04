Plans for the development of a wireless network on Rathlin Island have been approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council headquarters at Cloonavin. Credit NI World

This will involve installation of a temporary aerial to the handrail on the walkway around the top of the East Lighthouse tower. The aerial will remain in place for 24 months and support the development of a wireless network on the island to aid the LIFE Raft project.

The aim of the project is to restore the seabird colonies on Rathlin Island and benefit the Rathlin community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Development Management Officer Report, the aerial is white in colour and will “blend in with the back of the Lantern Room which is also white”, decreasing visual impact."

The report continues: “The proposed aerial will be fitted to the existing handrail with a bracket and will not require modification to the listed building. The overall essential character of the lighthouse, or listed buildings within its curtilage and its setting, is retained and its features of special interest remain intact and unimpaired.

“The works proposed make use of sympathetic techniques which match or are in keeping with those found on the building. Given the characteristics of the site this proposed development will not prejudice East Lighthouse, Ballycarry.”

This location of the aerial has been chosen for a number of reasons. The Design and Access Statement explains: “It gives an elevation that supports the development of a wireless network on the island to aid the LIFE Raft project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Other aerials and lights, associated with the operation of the lighthouse, are already located on the handrail around the walkway of the tower. The proposed location will allow simple installation and easy access for maintenance if required via the existing walkway.”

The statement adds the location “will not require modification for the aerial to be installed” and “the aerial will be fitted to the handrail using a bracket that can be easily attached and removed”.