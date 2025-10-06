Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has approved plans for a six-dwelling development in Portrush.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At September’s Planning Committee meeting, members approved an application for six apartments, landscaping, access off Causeway Street and ancillary works at 57 to 59 Causeway Street in the town.

A planning officer said the development “respects the building line” of an adjacent apartment development, but Council received some objections from occupants of nearby dwellings around a potential loss of light at their properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They noted: “The agents, in response to the concerns of the loss of light and overshadowing, have submitted detailed studies to demonstrate that the proposed development will not result in any significant loss of light that would warrant a refusal.

Planning Committee members approved a development of six apartments at Causeway Street, Portrush. PIC GOOGLE

“There’s no unacceptable adverse effect on existing or proposed properties in terms of overlooking, loss of light, overshadowing, noise, or other disturbance.”

Speaking in objection to the development, one neighbour said the new development will lie only nine metres from their house, leading to light and shadow issues.

They also noted that five of the already built, adjacent apartments had not yet been sold, which “suggests that there isn’t a desire for this type of property”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the developer said the application had been “robustly considered by the council and its consultees” and “all necessary reports and assessments have been submitted and agreed”.

In regards to spacing and lighting, they said: “The existing development is similarly spaced [and] we appreciate that the proposal is slightly larger, but the impacts have been assessed thoroughly and the impacts have been found to be in line with guidance.

“So we feel that the spacing is acceptable.”

The application passed with two members of Council’s Planning Committee abstaining and 10 members voting in favour.