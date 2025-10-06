Plans for apartments in Portrush approved by Causeway Coast & Glens Council despite objections
At September’s Planning Committee meeting, members approved an application for six apartments, landscaping, access off Causeway Street and ancillary works at 57 to 59 Causeway Street in the town.
A planning officer said the development “respects the building line” of an adjacent apartment development, but Council received some objections from occupants of nearby dwellings around a potential loss of light at their properties.
They noted: “The agents, in response to the concerns of the loss of light and overshadowing, have submitted detailed studies to demonstrate that the proposed development will not result in any significant loss of light that would warrant a refusal.
“There’s no unacceptable adverse effect on existing or proposed properties in terms of overlooking, loss of light, overshadowing, noise, or other disturbance.”
Speaking in objection to the development, one neighbour said the new development will lie only nine metres from their house, leading to light and shadow issues.
They also noted that five of the already built, adjacent apartments had not yet been sold, which “suggests that there isn’t a desire for this type of property”.
A spokesperson for the developer said the application had been “robustly considered by the council and its consultees” and “all necessary reports and assessments have been submitted and agreed”.
In regards to spacing and lighting, they said: “The existing development is similarly spaced [and] we appreciate that the proposal is slightly larger, but the impacts have been assessed thoroughly and the impacts have been found to be in line with guidance.
“So we feel that the spacing is acceptable.”
The application passed with two members of Council’s Planning Committee abstaining and 10 members voting in favour.