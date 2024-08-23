Plans for apartments on Limavady’s Linenhal Street submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 09:54 BST
Plans for two one-bedroom apartments in Limavady have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The recently-submitted planning application seeks permission for the apartments, which will replace an existing four-bedroom apartment on the first floor of 20 Linenhall Street in the town.

In an accompanying Design and Access Statement, agents Gerard McPeake Architectural said the proposed site was located within Limavady town centre.

“Linenhall Street is a through road in Limavady town and Number 20 is centrally located on the street of terraced buildings,” the statement added. ”As part of this application we propose to split the existing first floor apartment into two apartments.”

Plans for two one-bedroom apartments in Limavady have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS
Plans for two one-bedroom apartments in Limavady have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

“The height of the building and finishes on the building will remain as existing. The first floor is accessed directly from a footpath, and the existing door and stairwell was used to serve the existing first floor apartment.

“Access to the dwelling has been designed to meet Disability Discrimination Act (DDA) standards for disabled persons.”

