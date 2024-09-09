Plans for an automated laundrette in Ballycastle have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The planning application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal and seeks permission for two washing machines and one dryer at an existing car parking area, adjacent Co-op store at the Diamond.

In an accompanying planning statement, agents WD Harley said disabled access was considered in developing the designs for the units, with the machines and touchpads at the required height.

The statement added: “The laundrettes provide a valuable service to local people and are illuminated to assist with the operation.

“The proposed works make no alterations to the existing access, either from the main road or into the site.

“It is proposed that the nature of the laundrette unit and the existing use means that there will be no material increase in vehicle or pedestrian movements into and out of the site, especially when compared to the potential maximum potential for the existing use.”