Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for three glamping pods at a Ballintoy farm have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application seeks permission for the pods, on agricultural lands close to the Harbour Road, as part of the Farm Diversification Scheme.

Agents Pro Planning Consultancy said the application site is situated on lands attached to an active and established farm, in the north section of an existing agricultural field, and falls within the Causeway Coast and Glens Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement added: “The Strategic Planning Policy Statement for Northern Ireland discusses a provision for farm diversification schemes where the farm business is currently active and established, for a minimum six years, and the proposal is to be run in conjunction with the agricultural operations of the farm.

“The proposal is set and located within the context of an active and established farm which can be confirmed by DAERA .”