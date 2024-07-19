Plans for Ballintoy glamping pods submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council
The application seeks permission for the pods, on agricultural lands close to the Harbour Road, as part of the Farm Diversification Scheme.
Agents Pro Planning Consultancy said the application site is situated on lands attached to an active and established farm, in the north section of an existing agricultural field, and falls within the Causeway Coast and Glens Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
The statement added: “The Strategic Planning Policy Statement for Northern Ireland discusses a provision for farm diversification schemes where the farm business is currently active and established, for a minimum six years, and the proposal is to be run in conjunction with the agricultural operations of the farm.
“The proposal is set and located within the context of an active and established farm which can be confirmed by DAERA .”
