Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new engineering shed in Ballymoney have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Plans for the shed at 12 Benvardin Road were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal by Smith Engineering.

An accompanying Biodiversity Checklist confirmed the development did not lie in or within 100 metres of a nationally or internationally designated site, such as a Special Area of Conservation (SAC), Special Protection Area (SPA), Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI) or Ramsar site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development does not lie in or within 50 metres of a local site of nature conservation importance, such as a wildlife refuge or “any other site identified by the local council”, and there are no broad-leaved woodlands, peat habitats, rivers or streams within 50 metres of the site.

Plans for an engineering shed in Ballymoney have been submitted to the council's planning portal. CREDIT CCGBC PLANNING

Additionally, the development does not involve the conversion, modification, demolition or removal of any building, including hotels, schools, hospitals, churches, commercial premises and derelict buildings.