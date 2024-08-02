Plans for Ballymoney engineering shed

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 10:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Plans for a new engineering shed in Ballymoney have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Plans for the shed at 12 Benvardin Road were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal by Smith Engineering.

An accompanying Biodiversity Checklist confirmed the development did not lie in or within 100 metres of a nationally or internationally designated site, such as a Special Area of Conservation (SAC), Special Protection Area (SPA), Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI) or Ramsar site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The development does not lie in or within 50 metres of a local site of nature conservation importance, such as a wildlife refuge or “any other site identified by the local council”, and there are no broad-leaved woodlands, peat habitats, rivers or streams within 50 metres of the site.

Plans for an engineering shed in Ballymoney have been submitted to the council's planning portal. CREDIT CCGBC PLANNINGPlans for an engineering shed in Ballymoney have been submitted to the council's planning portal. CREDIT CCGBC PLANNING
Plans for an engineering shed in Ballymoney have been submitted to the council's planning portal. CREDIT CCGBC PLANNING

Additionally, the development does not involve the conversion, modification, demolition or removal of any building, including hotels, schools, hospitals, churches, commercial premises and derelict buildings.

Related topics:Glens Borough CouncilCauseway Coast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.