Plans for Ballymoney engineering shed
Plans for the shed at 12 Benvardin Road were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal by Smith Engineering.
An accompanying Biodiversity Checklist confirmed the development did not lie in or within 100 metres of a nationally or internationally designated site, such as a Special Area of Conservation (SAC), Special Protection Area (SPA), Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI) or Ramsar site.
The development does not lie in or within 50 metres of a local site of nature conservation importance, such as a wildlife refuge or “any other site identified by the local council”, and there are no broad-leaved woodlands, peat habitats, rivers or streams within 50 metres of the site.
Additionally, the development does not involve the conversion, modification, demolition or removal of any building, including hotels, schools, hospitals, churches, commercial premises and derelict buildings.
