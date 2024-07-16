Plans for caravan and boat storage facility at Newmills in Coleraine
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A recently-submitted planning application seeks permission to construct the facility at the site of the now-demolished sheds on the Newmills Road.
Agents MKA Planning said a number of residential properties lie to the north of the site, on the other side of the Newmills Road.
The statement added: “Tullins Holiday Park is further north, which contains static caravans and a coffee kiosk.
“The site lies within the rural countryside outside the settlement development limits of Coleraine, and there is a farm complex and dwelling to the south of the application site.
“This is a brownfield site in the rural countryside, and reuse will be visually beneficial to the area compared to leaving the site vacant, derelict, and visually unsightly.”
The application will be presented to members at a future Planning Committee meeting.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.