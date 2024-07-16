Plans for caravan and boat storage facility at Newmills in Coleraine

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 16th Jul 2024, 13:39 BST
Plans for a caravan and boat storage facility in Coleraine, at the former site of two poultry sheds, have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

A recently-submitted planning application seeks permission to construct the facility at the site of the now-demolished sheds on the Newmills Road.

Agents MKA Planning said a number of residential properties lie to the north of the site, on the other side of the Newmills Road.

The statement added: “Tullins Holiday Park is further north, which contains static caravans and a coffee kiosk.

Plans for a caravan and boat storage facility at the site of former poultry sheds were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal. Credit MKA Planning/ Design and access Statement)

“The site lies within the rural countryside outside the settlement development limits of Coleraine, and there is a farm complex and dwelling to the south of the application site.

“This is a brownfield site in the rural countryside, and reuse will be visually beneficial to the area compared to leaving the site vacant, derelict, and visually unsightly.”

The application will be presented to members at a future Planning Committee meeting.

