Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for a residential development in Cloughmills.

Proposed townhouses. Credit: Richard Burnside Architecture

The proposal is for three townhouses with parking at 42-52 Main Street in Cloughmills. The townhouses will replace an existing terrace of two storey buildings. They will have three or four bedrooms.

The design statement, submitted by Richard Burnside Architecture, emphasises that the development is “an opportunity to provide high quality living accommodation in Cloughmills”, within walking distance from the village. It adds: “Topographically the site grades slightly front to back and has frontage onto a public footpath abutting the Main Street of Cloughmills.”

According to the statement, each plot meets the standards of amenity, ranging from 48m2 to 68m2. The statement continues: “Additional landscaping is proposed along each boundary to provide privacy and respect the neighbouring properties. The design and finishes of the proposal respects both the size and style of local architecture.

“An eclectic mix of finish precedents within close proximity to the site, in addition to differing roof structure, heights and architectural features, were considered.”