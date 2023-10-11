Plans for improvements to the village green in Cushendun have been approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. Credit NI World

Proposed environmental improvements include planting, new paths and benches, a small paved area and a dedicated area for a Christmas tree.

The village green is at the corner of the main road through the village, with a path to the road. According to the Design and Access Statement, the new paths “will create a more accessible link from the beach to the main street”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It adds: “The proposal takes account of the historic environment of Cushendun. There will be no demolition or alteration to any listed structures and existing trees will be retained.

“Intervention has been kept to the minimum necessary to provide safer access and a usable space for the local community. This approach allows for the maximum retention of existing fabric as there will be no loss of material of cultural heritage value.”

In addition, the proposed work is reversible if necessary.

The statement continues: “The proposal will not detract from legibility and overall seeks to ensure the sustainability of the village by providing a safe and useable community space in a way which respects heritage assets.”

The council’s conservation section said amendments to the original proposal, which involved simplifying planting and paths, mean the main element will be the “grassed open space, reflective of the original historic plan and form”.

Advertisement

Advertisement