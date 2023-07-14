Plans for creation of a walking and cycling route between Gortnaghey and the local GAA club have taken a step forward.

At a meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee last month, councillors agreed to press on with the proposals.

Council officers will now pursue a deed of consent agreement with ten affected landowners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A report submitted to the committee says that “given the high number of landowners and associated folios of land involved, there is a risk of agreement not being reached”. However it adds that “the deed of consent is necessary if this project is to continue to the procurement stage”.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council, based at Cloonavin (pictured), have given plans for a cycle path approval. Credit NI World

The report continues: “It is proposed that upon completion of the new path, that the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is approached to adopt and take over responsibility for ongoing maintenance of the path. However, failing this, council will either take over maintenance of the path or transfer to the Community Group.”

The scheme is one of the council’s Covid Recovery Small Settlements projects.

The Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme (SSRP) is made up of a cocktail of funding from the Department for Communities (DfC), the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), the DfI and the council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The project involves creating an off-road safe walking and cycling route of approximately 800 metres in length linking the local GAA club with the settlement of Gortnaghey.

The report explains: “The hard surface walking/cycle path will provide access to the village and its key services and will encourage users to make use of active travel into the village.

“This will promote a culture of walking and cycling that will lead to reduced traffic emissions in the village and will contribute to the DfI Blue/Green Infrastructure Policy.”

SSRP funding was offered to the council by DfC in December 2021. Following this, in January 2022, the council approved the submission of an Implementation Plan to DfC which included the Gortnaghey project as one of the potentially deliverable projects at an estimated cost of £100,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement