Plans for eight-dwelling development in Dunloy submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council
A planning application, for eight townhouses at a development at Station Road in the village, was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal.
In a Design and Access Statement, agent r OJQ Architecture said the site was a “most suitable location” for the development.
“We feel the proposal creates a place for people which is attractive, locally distinctive and appropriate to their surroundings, safe, convenient, adaptable and easy to maintain,” the Statement added. “The proposal will create a quality and sustainable residential environment.
“The development respects the surrounding context and is appropriate to the character and topography of the site in terms of layout, scale, proportions, massing and appearance of buildings, structures and landscaped and hard surfaced area.
“Adequate provision is made for public and private open space and landscaped areas as an integral part of the development.
“Where appropriate, planted areas or discrete groups of trees will be required along site boundaries in order to soften the visual impact of the development and assist in its integration with the surrounding area.
“The proposed development supports walking and cycling, meets the needs of people whose mobility is impaired, respects existing public rights of way, provides adequate and convenient access to public transport and incorporates traffic calming measures.
“The design and layout will not create conflict with adjacent land uses and there is no unacceptable adverse effect on existing or proposed properties in terms of overlooking, loss of light, overshadowing, noise or other disturbance.”
The application will be presented to members at a future Planning Committee meeting.