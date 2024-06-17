Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for an eight-dwelling development on Dunloy have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

A planning application, for eight townhouses at a development at Station Road in the village, was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal.

In a Design and Access Statement, agent r OJQ Architecture said the site was a “most suitable location” for the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We feel the proposal creates a place for people which is attractive, locally distinctive and appropriate to their surroundings, safe, convenient, adaptable and easy to maintain,” the Statement added. “The proposal will create a quality and sustainable residential environment.

The plans, for an eight-dwelling development in Dunloy have been submitted to the council’s planning portal (pic; OJQ Architecture/ Design and Access Statement)

“The development respects the surrounding context and is appropriate to the character and topography of the site in terms of layout, scale, proportions, massing and appearance of buildings, structures and landscaped and hard surfaced area.

“Adequate provision is made for public and private open space and landscaped areas as an integral part of the development.

“Where appropriate, planted areas or discrete groups of trees will be required along site boundaries in order to soften the visual impact of the development and assist in its integration with the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed development supports walking and cycling, meets the needs of people whose mobility is impaired, respects existing public rights of way, provides adequate and convenient access to public transport and incorporates traffic calming measures.

“The design and layout will not create conflict with adjacent land uses and there is no unacceptable adverse effect on existing or proposed properties in terms of overlooking, loss of light, overshadowing, noise or other disturbance.”