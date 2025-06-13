Plans for a 24-dwelling development in Coleraine have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Council recently received the application, from O’Kane Group Ltd, for a residential development comprising eleven chalet bungalows, three detached two-storey dwellings and ten semi-detached two-storey dwellings, garages, and car parking, at 47 Ballycairn Road in the town.

An accompanying Design and Access Statement said the “high quality and sustainable development” will “respect the character and context of the local area and site-specific surroundings” and “take advantage of the natural attributes and constraints of the site.”

“Good provision of private amenity space [will be provided], as required within ‘Creating Places’ guidelines,” the statement added.

“The average garden size, 137 metres squared, is well in excess of 70 metres squared in the recommended guidelines. Existing boundary planting and trees [will be] retained and supplemented where practicable.

“High quality built form, architectural detail and materials [will be implemented] in keeping with the location, complimented with a ‘modern’ approach.

“A range of house types [is] included as part of the proposal, which provide a variety of contemporary architectural styles in line with current market demand.”

The application will be brought before members at a future meeting of council’s Planning Committee.