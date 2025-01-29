Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for an emergency services radio tower at Portrush Fire Station have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s planning portal recently received a planning application for a 22.5 metre-high, blue light tower, with a cabin and generator on a raised concrete plinth, to facilitate the fire station at 123 Eglinton Street.

Plans also include a new cladding on the south and west elevation, as well as security fencing.

In a supporting statement, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said that the emergency services radio network system currently operates from a tower at the nearby Portrush Police Station on Crocknamack Road, but will no longer be able to due to the Northern Ireland Policing Board’s decision to close the station.

Plans for an Emergency Services radio tower at Portrush Fire Station was recently submitted to the Council’s planning portal. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

NIFRS investigated other, similar structures within the vicinity of the station, including a mast in the Translink yard, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) tower at Portrush Harbour, and a mast at B&E Security Systems on Oaklands Avenue.

However, these locations were deemed unusable as they were either not tall enough, unable to support the emergency services aerial, or too far away from the fire station, the supporting statement said.

Should the application be successful, the existing tower at the police station will be relocated to the fire station as it “meets the technical, coverage and security requirements” of NIFRS, who are also the operators of the Emergency Services radio service.