Plans for events marquee in Dungiven submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Plans for an events marquee in Dungiven have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
The planning application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission for the marquee, on lands 20 metres south west of 32 Gortnahey Road in the town.
According to the application, the marquee will be used for small wedding receptions and seasonal functions at Easter, Halloween and Christmas.
Additionally, the planning application seeks permission for car parking and access onto a public road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.