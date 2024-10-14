Plans for events marquee in Dungiven submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 14th Oct 2024, 10:09 BST
Plans for an events marquee in Dungiven have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The planning application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission for the marquee, on lands 20 metres south west of 32 Gortnahey Road in the town.

According to the application, the marquee will be used for small wedding receptions and seasonal functions at Easter, Halloween and Christmas.

Additionally, the planning application seeks permission for car parking and access onto a public road.

