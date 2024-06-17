Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for spaces for 38 additional caravans at a Portrush holiday park have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

A planning application, which was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, seeks permission to extend Craigahulliar Holiday Park, on the Ballymacrea Road, to accommodate 38 new static caravan pitches and “associated access and landscaping”.

The plans include demolition of a former production building to be replaced with the pitches.

An accompanying Design and Access Statement, by agents David Dalzell Chartered Landscape Architects, said the site is bound to the west and south by agricultural lands, while Craigahullier landfill site lies to the east.

The statement added: “To the north of the application site lies the existing holiday park, with 86 static caravans, equipped play area and landscaped areas. To the east ground levels fall away steeply into a secluded valley which buffers the council landfill facility beyond.

“The scheme is an organic layout comprising of informal clusters of caravans defined and enclosed by conserved hedging, scrub, trees and groups of new native tree planting.

“The density of caravans is low by traditional standards and less than the maximum stipulated by local councils for licence purposes.

“Existing natural screening will be retained and conserved from the outset. The existing trees, scrub and hedging on the side will form the landscape structure for the whole layout and the new landscape planting.

“No hedgerows will be removed, grass areas around the caravans and in open spaces will be regularly mowed in the growing season, while woodland margins will be planted and managed to develop a softer edge of taller meadow vegetation to promote biodiversity interest.

“The site is convenient to Portrush town and a wide range of attractions and facilities for the visitor around the north coast area.

There is consistent demand for this type of family-friendly accommodation In this area, it will enhance the facilities and setting of Craigahulliar Holiday Park in the local landscape and will be a valuable tourist asset to Portrush and the wider borough.”