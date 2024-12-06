Plans for five retirement bungalows in Coleraine submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council
The application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal and seeks permission to construct the bungalows at a vacant 0.18-acre site on Killowen Street in the town.
An accompanying Design and Access Statement said the development presents an “exciting opportunity to construct five well-designed retirement dwellings within a cohesive terrace block, specifically tailored for residential use”.
“This initiative will also include improvements to the current parking arrangements on Killowen Street,” the statement added, “aimed at enhancing convenience and accessibility for residents and visitors alike.
“With a dedicated access point from Killowen Street, this development is set to foster a safe and inviting community for its future inhabitants.
“The area around is an established residential development, consisting off a mix of semi-detached, terraced housing and apartments, of which majority is council housing with some commercial/ retail."