Plans for five-room extension to Robinson Hospital submitted to Council
The planning application was recently submitted to the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s planning portal, and seeks permission for the additional patient bedrooms, as well as integrated en suite shower rooms, additional physio facilities, and ancillary accommodation, in the Robinson Hospital at 23 Newal Road.
“Plant space will be located within a partial basement to the main accommodation,” the planning application said. “With partial demolition of the existing day room and conservatory to facilitate the proposed extension.”
In a consultation response, the council’s Development Plan Team said the site was located within the Ballymoney River Upper Local Landscape Policy Area (LLPA), and therefore should be “fully compatible with retaining its character and shall require minimal tree removal”.
The response added: “This LLPA adjoins the Ballymoney River through the town as far as the bypass and extends to include the nearby landscaped grounds of Ballymoney High School, the Robinson Hospital, an area around Rodeing Foot and the Methodist Church.
“Ballymoney Council has created a landscaped linear park with ancillary facilities including a large pond, which has become a major asset to the town. The proposal is for a modest extension to the hospital building, incorporating a split level two-story element.
“The scale and massing of the proposed building is in keeping with the existing hospital building and would not impact on the character of the LLPA,” added the consultation response.
