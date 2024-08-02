Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a five-room extension to the Robinson Hospital, Ballymoney, have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The planning application was recently submitted to the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s planning portal, and seeks permission for the additional patient bedrooms, as well as integrated en suite shower rooms, additional physio facilities, and ancillary accommodation, in the Robinson Hospital at 23 Newal Road.

“Plant space will be located within a partial basement to the main accommodation,” the planning application said. “With partial demolition of the existing day room and conservatory to facilitate the proposed extension.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a consultation response, the council’s Development Plan Team said the site was located within the Ballymoney River Upper Local Landscape Policy Area (LLPA), and therefore should be “fully compatible with retaining its character and shall require minimal tree removal”.

Plans for a five-room extension to the Robinson Hospital, Ballymoney, have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

The response added: “This LLPA adjoins the Ballymoney River through the town as far as the bypass and extends to include the nearby landscaped grounds of Ballymoney High School, the Robinson Hospital, an area around Rodeing Foot and the Methodist Church.

“Ballymoney Council has created a landscaped linear park with ancillary facilities including a large pond, which has become a major asset to the town. The proposal is for a modest extension to the hospital building, incorporating a split level two-story element.

“The scale and massing of the proposed building is in keeping with the existing hospital building and would not impact on the character of the LLPA,” added the consultation response.