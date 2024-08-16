Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a new home in the Glens of Antrim have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The recently-submitted planning application seeks permission to replace a dwelling at 232 Garron Road, Glenariff, with a new semi-detached house with garage.

An accompanying Design and Access Statement said the current site comprises of a one-and-a-half storey dwelling on a corner plot and is “vacant and has fallen into disrepair”.

“The site sits on the corner at the junction of Garron Rd and Bayview Park,” The statement added. “It rises from Garron Road and the existing dwelling occupies a fine elevated position with uninterrupted views out to sea.

The recently-submitted planning application seeks permission to replace a dwelling at 232 Garron Road, Glenariff, with a new semi-detached house with garage. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

“The replacement dwelling has been designed to integrate sympathetically with the surroundings and to comply with other planning and environmental considerations.

“The proposal has been designed to nestle into the surrounding areas, ensuring that it is not a prominent feature in the landscape and is sited on the footprint of the existing dwelling,” the report continued.

“The site is bound on four sides by long-established, mature boundaries, which are to be mostly retained as part of the proposal, and is located far enough away from neighbouring buildings to ensure that it will not result in a suburban style build up.

“The building provides a cohesive family home, with a design that blends with the local landscape,” the accompanying Design and Access Statement concluded.

The application will now be discussed by the Planning Committee of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council at its next meeting.