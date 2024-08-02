Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a meteorological monitoring mast near Armoy have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The planning application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission to erect the mast on lands approximately 1.5 kilometres southeast of 16 Coolkeeran road, in townlands of Kilcroagh and Carrowlaverty, for a five-year period.

The mast comprises of 80 metre high lattice masts, supported by cable anchors at approximately 21m, 42m and 56m radii from the base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agents Bells Rolston said proposed location would not require the construction of any access tracks and “will utilise the existing track in-situ from the publicly adopted road”.

The planning application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission to erect the mast on lands approximately 1.5 kilometres southeast of 16 Coolkeeran road, in townlands of Kilcroagh and Carrowlaverty, for a five-year period. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

“Notably, two masts were previously approved at the site on June 5, 2018.”

“The Development Management Officer’s Report concluded that the masts did not ‘present a threat to public safety, residential amenity, or the natural environment….the proposal did not result in demonstrable harm to the visual amenity of the area .”