Plans for meteorological mast near Armoy submitted to Council
The planning application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission to erect the mast on lands approximately 1.5 kilometres southeast of 16 Coolkeeran road, in townlands of Kilcroagh and Carrowlaverty, for a five-year period.
The mast comprises of 80 metre high lattice masts, supported by cable anchors at approximately 21m, 42m and 56m radii from the base.
Agents Bells Rolston said proposed location would not require the construction of any access tracks and “will utilise the existing track in-situ from the publicly adopted road”.
“Notably, two masts were previously approved at the site on June 5, 2018.”
“The Development Management Officer’s Report concluded that the masts did not ‘present a threat to public safety, residential amenity, or the natural environment….the proposal did not result in demonstrable harm to the visual amenity of the area .”
