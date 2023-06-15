Register
Plans for new cultural centre in Ballycastle

Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for the creation of a new cultural centre in Ballycastle.
By Catherine Moore, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:36 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 09:52 BST

Submitted by Wilson McMullen Architects, the proposals involve changing an existing bank and residential accommodation at 24-26 Ann Street to a community arts exhibition and cultural centre.

This would also include associated accommodation comprising four suites and one self-contained apartment. In addition, solar panels would be attached to the existing tiled roof.

NI Water has recommended that the plans be approved with standard planning conditions.

Plans for the new cultural centre
Plans for the new cultural centre

Meanwhile Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Rivers has indicated that the development does not lie within the 1 in 100 year fluvial or 1 in 200 year coastal flood plain. It is, however, partially within a predicted flooded area as indicated on the Surface Water Flood Map.

DfI Rivers added: “From the information provided, a Drainage Assessment is not required by the policy. However should the Planning Authority determine the change of use, involving new buildings and or hard surfacing exceeds 1000 square metres, a Drainage Assessment will then be required.”

The council’s Environmental Health Department highlighted that the works could “give rise to significant adverse impacts due to noise, vibration and dust”.

Its submission adds: “This department would advise that the applicant gives careful consideration to the methods of work employed and ensures full compliance with relevant Health and Safety legislative conformance.

“The relevant regulatory authority for such works is the Health and Safety Executive NI. This department has included good practice guidance concerning, noise/vibration and dust, in order to minimise disruption during the course of demolition, site enabling and construction phases.”

