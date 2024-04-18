Plans for new energy storage system in Tyrone will 'optimise the use of local electricity production'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application follows the successful receipt of planning consent for a 100MW energy storage project located south of the new proposed site.

The addition of another storage facility is aimed at optimising the use of local electricity production, particularly in solar and wind power.

BESS sites are instrumental in managing energy curtailment, which is the reduction of energy output to maintain balance between supply and demand or due to transmission constraints.

A map of the proposed site at Tamnamore, Dungannon. Credit: Submitted

The company is a subsidiary of the Heron Group, which has been a leader in the construction, property development and manufacturing industries for nearly 70 years, underlining the knowledge and expertise involved in this proposal.

Damien O’Callaghan, Managing Director of the Heron Group, emphasises the critical role of this project. He said: “Northern Ireland has a legal obligation to ensure 80% of all electricity generated by 2030 is sourced from renewables.

Achieving this target is crucial not only for addressing the climate crisis but also for enhancing our energy security through increased reliance on local energy sources.

Damien O’Callaghan, Managing Director of the Heron Group. Credit: Submitted

BESS systems can help ensure the existing solar and wind generation is being fully utilised.

“As a local business dedicated to sustainability, we understand the urgency of expanding the Heron Storage growth goals. By doing so, we aim to both increase local employment opportunities and contribute to solving the energy crisis."