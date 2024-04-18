Plans for new energy storage system in Tyrone will 'optimise the use of local electricity production'

Draperstown-based Heron Storage has submitted a planning application for a new 78MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Tamnamore, near Dungannon.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Apr 2024, 12:11 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 12:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The application follows the successful receipt of planning consent for a 100MW energy storage project located south of the new proposed site.

The addition of another storage facility is aimed at optimising the use of local electricity production, particularly in solar and wind power.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BESS sites are instrumental in managing energy curtailment, which is the reduction of energy output to maintain balance between supply and demand or due to transmission constraints.

A map of the proposed site at Tamnamore, Dungannon. Credit: SubmittedA map of the proposed site at Tamnamore, Dungannon. Credit: Submitted
A map of the proposed site at Tamnamore, Dungannon. Credit: Submitted

The company is a subsidiary of the Heron Group, which has been a leader in the construction, property development and manufacturing industries for nearly 70 years, underlining the knowledge and expertise involved in this proposal.

Damien O’Callaghan, Managing Director of the Heron Group, emphasises the critical role of this project. He said: “Northern Ireland has a legal obligation to ensure 80% of all electricity generated by 2030 is sourced from renewables.

Read More
New cashless parking app: Most Magherafelt motorists say they want pay by cash o...

Achieving this target is crucial not only for addressing the climate crisis but also for enhancing our energy security through increased reliance on local energy sources.

Damien O’Callaghan, Managing Director of the Heron Group. Credit: SubmittedDamien O’Callaghan, Managing Director of the Heron Group. Credit: Submitted
Damien O’Callaghan, Managing Director of the Heron Group. Credit: Submitted
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BESS systems can help ensure the existing solar and wind generation is being fully utilised.

“As a local business dedicated to sustainability, we understand the urgency of expanding the Heron Storage growth goals. By doing so, we aim to both increase local employment opportunities and contribute to solving the energy crisis."

Consultations with local residents and stakeholders are now taking place.

Related topics:Northern Ireland