Plans for a new filling station and ‘drive thru’ coffee shop in Ballymoney have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

A planning application, for an unmanned filling station, car wash and coffee shop, as well as “car parking, landscaping and all associated site and access works”, at 51 to 65 Castle Street, was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal.

A Supporting Planning Statement, by agents LCC Group, said the site was close to Ballymena Road and Meeting House Street, forms the main route through Ballymoney, and “connects the three main hubs of Ballymoney, Coleraine and Ballymena”.

The statement added: “The existing site is currently vacant, was previously used as a commercial site and sits to the south west extremities of the designated town centre, south of the main shopping area.

Plans for a new filling station, car wash and drive thru coffee kiosk were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal (CREDIT LCC Group/ Support Planning Statement)

“The north-western boundary abuts the Tesco car park, developed over a former cricket ground. There are no formal access arrangements apparent although there are some dropped kerbs along Castle Street.

“Most of the site has been demolished, however a number of adjacent roadside dwellings previously linked as a part of the former terrace and a section of roadside façade along the Castle Street boundary remain.

“As part of this application, the current development proposals are for the erection of an eight-bay unmanned petrol filling station, car parking and a drive-thru coffee unit, and a new access onto Castle Street,"£ added the Supporting Planning Statement.

“The proposal includes 16 parking spaces serving the station, and the drive-thru queuing system also provides space for approximately 11 cars to queue within the application site.

“The application site is located opposite a row of residential properties situated along Castle Street, and the remaining boundaries abuts an area of hardstanding associated with Tesco car park and Ballymoney Football Club.

“Given the nature of the proposed development, it is not considered that the provision of an unmanned filling station would create any significant levels of overlooking, overshadowing or dominance on these neighbouring properties.”