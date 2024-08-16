Plans for new house at Moycraig Road, Bushmills

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 16th Aug 2024, 09:51 BST
Plans for a new home in Bushmills have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission for the new dwelling and detached garage the 0.28-hectare site 20 metres north east of 55 Moycraig Road.

In a consultation response, NI Water recommended approval of the application with Standard Planning Conditions.

The response added: “The planning application has not identified the intention to connect to the public wastewater system as a means of disposal, and the applicant has identified their intention to use on-site wastewater treatment.”

“The use of an onsite wastewater treatment works, or a septic tank, is subject to the written consent being obtained from Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA).

“There is a public water main within 20 metres of the proposed development boundary which can adequately service these proposals.”

The application will be discussed by Council’s Planning committee at its next meeting.

