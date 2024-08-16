Plans for new house at Moycraig Road, Bushmills
The application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission for the new dwelling and detached garage the 0.28-hectare site 20 metres north east of 55 Moycraig Road.
In a consultation response, NI Water recommended approval of the application with Standard Planning Conditions.
The response added: “The planning application has not identified the intention to connect to the public wastewater system as a means of disposal, and the applicant has identified their intention to use on-site wastewater treatment.”
“The use of an onsite wastewater treatment works, or a septic tank, is subject to the written consent being obtained from Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA).
“There is a public water main within 20 metres of the proposed development boundary which can adequately service these proposals.”
The application will be discussed by Council’s Planning committee at its next meeting.
