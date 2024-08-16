Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new home in Bushmills have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission for the new dwelling and detached garage the 0.28-hectare site 20 metres north east of 55 Moycraig Road.

In a consultation response, NI Water recommended approval of the application with Standard Planning Conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The response added: “The planning application has not identified the intention to connect to the public wastewater system as a means of disposal, and the applicant has identified their intention to use on-site wastewater treatment.”

The application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission for the new dwelling and detached garage the 0.28-hectare site 20 metres north east of 55 Moycraig Road. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

“The use of an onsite wastewater treatment works, or a septic tank, is subject to the written consent being obtained from Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA).

“There is a public water main within 20 metres of the proposed development boundary which can adequately service these proposals.”

The application will be discussed by Council’s Planning committee at its next meeting.