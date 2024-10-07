Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new lambing shed in Glenariff have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The planning application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal and seeks permission for the new farm shed, on lands close to 85 Glen Road in the village, to provide for the lambing and wintering of animals and storage for farm equipment.

In an accompanying biodiversity checklist, agents Aspen Consultants confirmed that development would not take place within 100 metres of a nationally or designated site, such as Special Area of Conservation, Special Protection Area, or Ramsar site.

Additionally, the development does not lie in or within 50 metres of a local site of nature conservation importance, such as a wildlife refuge.

The checklist also added: “The site is an improved grass field dominated by Ryegrass and Yorkshire Fog, and is boarded on its north western edge by the Glenariffe river.”