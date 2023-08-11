Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for the development of 17 social housing dwellings in Portrush.

The proposals are for eight two-person one-bedroom apartments, two three-person two-bedroom semi-detached houses, four four-person two-bedroom semi-detached houses, two five-person three-bedroom semi-detached houses and one wheelchair accessible single storey detached house.

All houses would have in-curtilage parking spaces and private garden spaces. The proposed site is currently vacant green space on the corner of Glenarm Avenue and Glenshesk Park in Portrush.

In addition, the proposed development “aims to reference the local housing typology of the surrounding built context, by establishing a streetscape rhythm of primarily two storey dwellings with pitched roofs”. The proposed material palette aims to “be sympathetic to the surrounding built context”, with clay facing brick and concrete roof tiles forming the primary material palette.

The statement adds: “These homes have been designed to incorporate the latest building control amendments relating to conservation of energy and will aim to achieve an EPC A rating. Each dwelling is provided with roof mounted solar panels, high levels of insulation and air-tightness.

“Consideration has been given to the installation of heat-pumps as an alternative primary heating source and potential positions have been indicated if this is feasible. This will help achieve a sustainable and cost effective home for residents.”