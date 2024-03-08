Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposed development is at the brownfield site, which formerly housed two large detached properties, close to the Portstewart Road.

A drainage assessment, by agents the Turland Group, said the proposed development was for the construction of “28 apartments on the site, consisting of 20 two-bedroom apartments and eight one-bedroom apartments” located within two symmetrical two-storey buildings. The development also includes associated car parking and landscaped open spaces.

A planning application for the development was submitted to council planning section last March.

“Previously the site obtained planning permission for the provision of a 26-unit development dated 29 November 2018,” the assessment stated. “The current proposed 28-unit development is very similar in size, scale and external layout to the approved 26-unit scheme. The main differences are to building internal layouts.

“The site is almost directly opposite the Causeway Coast and Glens Council offices on the Portstewart Road approximately two kilometres outside the centre of Coleraine Town.

“NI Water records show a foul sewer, storm sewer and watermain in the footway of the Portstewart Road, adjacent to the proposed development site boundary.

“The foul and storm sewers extend approximately 30 metres up Piggery Lane. These sewers are maintained by NI Water. Their location and level is such that they do not present any flood risk to the development site. The site was previously developed and there are no recorded instances of groundwater flooding."