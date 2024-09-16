Plans for pallet storage at Stranocum firm submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 16th Sep 2024, 10:10 GMT
Plans for a pallet storage unit in Stranocum have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal, and seeks permission to construct the storage over an existing concrete yard at Chestnutt Animal Feeds, located at 55 Main Street in the village.

NI Water recommended approval with standard planning conditions and noted the existing premises and site may already be connected to the public water supply, but a formal water connection application would be required to be submitted where it is proposed to reuse an existing connection.

The consultation added: “To prevent pollution and ensure public safety, no development shall be commenced until a Sewer Adoption Agreement has been authorised by NI Water to permit a connection to the public sewer.

“Development shall not be occupied until the foul water drainage works on-site and off-site have been submitted to and approved by the relevant authority and constructed by the developer in line with approved design.”

