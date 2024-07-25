Plans for Rasharkin business storage unit near workshop submitted to Council
The application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal on behalf of Woodland Kitchens, and seeks permission for the storage unit to the east of an existing workshop on Portna Road.
According to an accompanying Drainage Assessment Report, the proposed site has an area of approximately 0.95 hectares and is bounded to the north with an unbound laneway and to the east with greenfield agriculture lands, while the southern boundary is bounded with an undesignated watercourse.
The Assessment stated: “The proposed development is within 2.5 hectares of greenfield nature currently utilised for agricultural purposes.
“The proposed site will be accessed over the culverted sections of the Gortereghy Burn, through the existing entrance on Portna Road, traversing through the existing compound.
“The development [will have] no adverse impacts to other development or features of importance to nature conservation, archaeology, or the built heritage.”
