Plans for Rasharkin business storage unit near workshop submitted to Council

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 25th Jul 2024, 11:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Plans for a new storage unit for manufactured products in Rasharkin have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal on behalf of Woodland Kitchens, and seeks permission for the storage unit to the east of an existing workshop on Portna Road.

According to an accompanying Drainage Assessment Report, the proposed site has an area of approximately 0.95 hectares and is bounded to the north with an unbound laneway and to the east with greenfield agriculture lands, while the southern boundary is bounded with an undesignated watercourse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Assessment stated: “The proposed development is within 2.5 hectares of greenfield nature currently utilised for agricultural purposes.

The application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal on behalf of Woodland Kitchens, and seeks permission for the storage unit to the east of an existing workshop on Portna Road. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPSThe application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal on behalf of Woodland Kitchens, and seeks permission for the storage unit to the east of an existing workshop on Portna Road. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS
The application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal on behalf of Woodland Kitchens, and seeks permission for the storage unit to the east of an existing workshop on Portna Road. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

“The proposed site will be accessed over the culverted sections of the Gortereghy Burn, through the existing entrance on Portna Road, traversing through the existing compound.

“The development [will have] no adverse impacts to other development or features of importance to nature conservation, archaeology, or the built heritage.”

Related topics:Glens Borough CouncilCauseway Coast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.