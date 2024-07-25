Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new storage unit for manufactured products in Rasharkin have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal on behalf of Woodland Kitchens, and seeks permission for the storage unit to the east of an existing workshop on Portna Road.

According to an accompanying Drainage Assessment Report, the proposed site has an area of approximately 0.95 hectares and is bounded to the north with an unbound laneway and to the east with greenfield agriculture lands, while the southern boundary is bounded with an undesignated watercourse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Assessment stated: “The proposed development is within 2.5 hectares of greenfield nature currently utilised for agricultural purposes.

The application was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal on behalf of Woodland Kitchens, and seeks permission for the storage unit to the east of an existing workshop on Portna Road. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

“The proposed site will be accessed over the culverted sections of the Gortereghy Burn, through the existing entrance on Portna Road, traversing through the existing compound.