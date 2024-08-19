Plans for replacement dwelling at Garvagh’s Woodbank Cottage
The plan is for a one-and-a-half storey replacement dwelling, with retention of a existing stone barn as an outbuilding, at 22 Mettican Road.
This is situated within the curtilage of Woodbank Cottage, a Grade B1 Listed building at 20 Mettican Road.
An accompanying Heritage Impact Assessment and Design and Access Statement described Woodbank Cottage as “a detached symmetrical three bay, one-and-a-half storey rendered house built circa 1830”.
“It is situated on a large mature site formerly within the grounds of Woodbank House. The planning application does not propose any works to Woodbank Cottage, its walled garden or surrounding woodland, and solely relates to the outbuildings.
“Construction of a new house provides the opportunity for an energy efficient house with high levels of insulation and air tightness incorporating air source heat pumps, mechanical vent and heat recovery system and solar PV roof panels.”
