Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a replacement dwelling at Garvagh’s Woodbank Cottage have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The plan is for a one-and-a-half storey replacement dwelling, with retention of a existing stone barn as an outbuilding, at 22 Mettican Road.

This is situated within the curtilage of Woodbank Cottage, a Grade B1 Listed building at 20 Mettican Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An accompanying Heritage Impact Assessment and Design and Access Statement described Woodbank Cottage as “a detached symmetrical three bay, one-and-a-half storey rendered house built circa 1830”.

Plans for a new dwelling within the curtilage of Garvagh’s Woodbank Cottage have been submitted to the council’s planning portal (Credit planning application).

“It is situated on a large mature site formerly within the grounds of Woodbank House. The planning application does not propose any works to Woodbank Cottage, its walled garden or surrounding woodland, and solely relates to the outbuildings.

“Construction of a new house provides the opportunity for an energy efficient house with high levels of insulation and air tightness incorporating air source heat pumps, mechanical vent and heat recovery system and solar PV roof panels.”