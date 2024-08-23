Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new home in Ballymoney have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens borough Council.

The recently-submitted application form seeks permission for a replacement dwelling and garage at 118 Bann Road which, according to an accompanying Design and Access Statement, is in the open countryside outside any development limits with Bendooragh located approximately one kilometre northeast.

“The site is bound on all sides by mature vegetation,” the statement added. “The existing dwelling is single-storey and set within a mature plot.”

“The proposal will be utilising the existing access onto the Bann Road, and it will not prejudice road safety or the flow of traffic on the road.

“The proposal has been sited and designed to integrate sympathetically with the surroundings and to comply with other planning and environmental considerations.

“The siting of the new dwelling is within a well bound site of the existing property and will be designed to ensure its visual impact is no greater than the existing .”