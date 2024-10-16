Plans for resort's derelict Dunluce Centre will ‘contribute positively to recreational needs in Portrush’, say agents
The centre, at 10 Sandhill Drive, closed in 2013 and was purchased earlier this year for £1.25 million.
A recently-submitted planning application seeks permission to extend and refurbish the 1.63-hectare site to create additional indoor recreational areas comprising ‘kids’ amusements, soft play area, mini golf, inflate park, bowling alley, arcade, and other amusements’.
Plans also include provision for a party room, food court and staff facilities, as well as an extension to the existing car parking with associated external hard and soft landscaping.
In an accompanying Design, Access and Policy Statement, agents GMR Architects said the site is open frontage from all public vantage points ‘effectively in an island-like position enclosed by the surrounding road network’.
“The Dunluce Centre provided indoor activities, and over the years it became an increasing financial drain on Council and suffered from seasonal downturns.
“It eventually closed in 2013 and has since suffered from anti-social behaviour, culminating in an arson attack in 2022.
“The site is within easy walking distance of the main town centre with many tourist facilities and famous local landmarks, and is well served by transport links including bus and rail services and several car parks.
“This is an all-round, multi-facetted family entertainment facility which will greatly enhance entertainment facilities for both the local residents and visiting tourists alike through the sustainable redevelopment of an existing facility.
“This development will provide an important recreational facility for the town, and represents sustainable development which will contribute positively to recreational needs in Portrush.”
