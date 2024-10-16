Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough council has received plans for a family entertainment centre at the former Dunluce Centre in Portrush.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre, at 10 Sandhill Drive, closed in 2013 and was purchased earlier this year for £1.25 million.

A recently-submitted planning application seeks permission to extend and refurbish the 1.63-hectare site to create additional indoor recreational areas comprising ‘kids’ amusements, soft play area, mini golf, inflate park, bowling alley, arcade, and other amusements’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans also include provision for a party room, food court and staff facilities, as well as an extension to the existing car parking with associated external hard and soft landscaping.

Plans for a family entertainment centre at the site of the former Dunluce Centre will provide an “important recreational facility” at the seaside town, an agent for the applicant has said (CREDIT GMR Architects/Design, Access and Policy Statement)

In an accompanying Design, Access and Policy Statement, agents GMR Architects said the site is open frontage from all public vantage points ‘effectively in an island-like position enclosed by the surrounding road network’.

“The Dunluce Centre provided indoor activities, and over the years it became an increasing financial drain on Council and suffered from seasonal downturns.

“It eventually closed in 2013 and has since suffered from anti-social behaviour, culminating in an arson attack in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The site is within easy walking distance of the main town centre with many tourist facilities and famous local landmarks, and is well served by transport links including bus and rail services and several car parks.

“This is an all-round, multi-facetted family entertainment facility which will greatly enhance entertainment facilities for both the local residents and visiting tourists alike through the sustainable redevelopment of an existing facility.

“This development will provide an important recreational facility for the town, and represents sustainable development which will contribute positively to recreational needs in Portrush.”