Plans for seven homes in Coleraine have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recently-submitted application seeks permission for the development of seven detached, two-storey dwellings, with associated landscaping and ancillary site works, at 45 Carthall Road in the town.

An accompanying Design and Access Statement said the development will deliver “high-quality, sustainable housing that creates a sensitively designed residential scheme that complements the existing character of the area while meeting modern living standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The development will provide a mix of dwelling types to cater to a range of household need and to respond to the context appropriately, with a focus on accessibility, sustainability, and timeless design.

Plans for seven new homes at Carthall Road, Coleraine, have been received by Causeway Coast and Glens Council. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

“[It] incorporates dwellings that are designed to be a high-quality, sustainable homes that respect and enhance the urban character of the area. The design complies with relevant planning policies and guidelines, ensuring that it contributes positively to the local environment.”