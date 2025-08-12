Plans for seven houses in Coleraine's Carthall area submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council
A recently-submitted application seeks permission for the development of seven detached, two-storey dwellings, with associated landscaping and ancillary site works, at 45 Carthall Road in the town.
An accompanying Design and Access Statement said the development will deliver “high-quality, sustainable housing that creates a sensitively designed residential scheme that complements the existing character of the area while meeting modern living standards.
“The development will provide a mix of dwelling types to cater to a range of household need and to respond to the context appropriately, with a focus on accessibility, sustainability, and timeless design.
“[It] incorporates dwellings that are designed to be a high-quality, sustainable homes that respect and enhance the urban character of the area. The design complies with relevant planning policies and guidelines, ensuring that it contributes positively to the local environment.”