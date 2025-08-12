Plans for seven houses in Coleraine's Carthall area submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 12th Aug 2025, 10:36 BST
Plans for seven homes in Coleraine have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

A recently-submitted application seeks permission for the development of seven detached, two-storey dwellings, with associated landscaping and ancillary site works, at 45 Carthall Road in the town.

An accompanying Design and Access Statement said the development will deliver “high-quality, sustainable housing that creates a sensitively designed residential scheme that complements the existing character of the area while meeting modern living standards.

“The development will provide a mix of dwelling types to cater to a range of household need and to respond to the context appropriately, with a focus on accessibility, sustainability, and timeless design.

Plans for seven new homes at Carthall Road, Coleraine, have been received by Causeway Coast and Glens Council. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

“[It] incorporates dwellings that are designed to be a high-quality, sustainable homes that respect and enhance the urban character of the area. The design complies with relevant planning policies and guidelines, ensuring that it contributes positively to the local environment.”

