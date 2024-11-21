Plans for six glamping pods in Glenariff submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council
The application seeks permission to construct the pods on lands close to 34 Glasmullen Road.
The pods will be located in the open countryside outside any development limits, with the nearest settlement, Waterfoot, located approximately 3.7 kilometres to the north east.
A Design and Access Statement said: “The layout of the pods, along with the overall design, has been created to integrate into the existing topography of the land to ensure it is not a prominent feature.
“The area has the capacity to absorb the proposal due to its rural nature and the relatively small scale of the proposal.
“The area around the pods is to be left open to allow for free movement of the public and so as not to obstruct the landscape.
“The layout is informal with shrub planting between the pods, trees encompass the site providing immediate integration.”
