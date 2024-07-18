Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to extend the training pitch and clubhouse at a Drumsurn Gaelic sports club have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The application for extensions, alterations and additions to the current training pitch, and a minor extension of the clubhouse gym, at 297 Drumsurn Road, Drumsurn, for St Matthew’s Gaelic Athletic Club, was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal.

Plans also include provisions for terracing and a small covered stand to the main pitch, which is located within the Sperrins Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

“The area into which the training pitch is to be extended is currently poor quality agricultural land,” an accompanying Design and Access statement added.

Plans for extensions to a Gaelic training pitch and clubhouse in Drumsurn were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal. CREDIT ST MATTHEW'S GAC

“The clubhouse building to be extended is set back some 115 metres from the Drumsurn Road, with the minor extension to the rear which will not be visible from any public road.

“Views of the site from road to the north are non-existent due to road alignment, topographical features, significant roadside vegetation, and intervening mature vegetation and existing dwellings and buildings,” continued the Design and Access statement.

“All existing significant vegetation will remain and will offer full visual screening form the public road,” the statement added.

“We are satisfied that the site can accommodate this design and layout and that it is fully integrated while respecting the settlement pattern and rural character of the area.”

The application will be presented to members for decision at a future Planning Committee meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.