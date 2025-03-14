Plans to install a temporary motorhome site in Portstewart, during this year’s North West 200, have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The application was recently submitted to council’s planning portal by the Coleraine and District Motor Club’s NW200 office.

It seeks permission for the temporary siting of motorhomes for the 2025 NW200 event, which runs from May 5-10, at a 3.5-hectare site near 120 Ballyreagh Road in the town.

“In 2007 around two million people logged on from nearly every part of the world to watch what has become Ireland’s largest sporting event and one of the world’s fastest road races,” website northwest200.org stated.

In an accompanying application form, the club confirmed several promotional and public outreach plans around the application, including a public drop-in at Coleraine’s Lodge Hotel, at 12pm, on March 29, and a leaflet drop to houses in the vicinity of the proposed site.