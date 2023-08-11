Plans for 12 new homes in Ballycastle have been given the go ahead by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The plans are for 12 dwellings and 11 garages at The Paddocks, Ramoan Road, Ballycastle. The site consists of a portion of undeveloped land and forms part of a previously approved housing development.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council approved the plans for the proposed dwellings which are two-storey semi-detached homes. A mix of in-curtilage parking and on street visitor parking is proposed. Each of the 12 dwellings have at least two in-curtilage spaces and at least six on-street visitor spaces are provided. The access road is already constructed and accesses development that has commenced to the north and east of the site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Development Management Officer Report says: “The design of this development is acceptable in terms of form, materials and detailing. It is considered sympathetic and complimentary to the existing character, and is in harmony with neighbouring properties.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council have approved plans for Ballycastle houses. Credit: Laverty Architecture

“The proposed development respects local architectural styles and is in keeping with the design and scale of the adjacent buildings. The proposed design and materials are sympathetic to the character of the area of natural beauty (AONB) and the locality and would appear to be largely in accordance with the guidance set out in the Antrim Coast and Glens Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Design Guide.”

Ramoan House, which lies to the west of the application site, is a listed building. As such, Historic Environment Division (HED) Historic Buildings has suggested that the roof finishes of the proposed dwellings and garages should be natural slate to mitigate their impact on the building.

In addition, Historic Environment Division Historic Monuments has advised that the application site is located in close proximity to a medieval church and graveyard with possible earlier origins dating to St Patrick. The report says: “There is the potential that below-ground archaeological remains associated with this site may be located within the proposed development area.”