Plans have been submitted to Council for a food and beverage concession at Coleraine's Christie Park
The proposal is for a site for concessionary trading within the existing carpark of Christie Park. This will allow the sale of hot food and beverages.
Work would involve the removal of a grass area to allow for a new level tarmac finish to be laid. The tarmac area would also be extended with a line of drop kerbing to allow for trading vehicle access.
In addition, removable steel bollards would be installed and a cabin is proposed to house the connection to the power and water for easy access for those using the location. Connection would also be provided to the existing water line located in the toilet block.
Meanwhile, the location of disabled parking spaces would change to allow for trading vehicle access. This would result in a reduction of parking spaces from 30 to 28.