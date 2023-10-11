Plans for concessionary trading at Coleraine’s Christie Park have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Plans have been submitted to Council for a food/drink concession at Coleraine's Christie Park. Credit Google Maps

The proposal is for a site for concessionary trading within the existing carpark of Christie Park. This will allow the sale of hot food and beverages.

Work would involve the removal of a grass area to allow for a new level tarmac finish to be laid. The tarmac area would also be extended with a line of drop kerbing to allow for trading vehicle access.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, removable steel bollards would be installed and a cabin is proposed to house the connection to the power and water for easy access for those using the location. Connection would also be provided to the existing water line located in the toilet block.