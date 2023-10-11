Register
BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan

Plans have been submitted to Council for a food and beverage concession at Coleraine's Christie Park

Plans for concessionary trading at Coleraine’s Christie Park have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
By Catherine Moore, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 11th Oct 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 13:47 BST
Plans have been submitted to Council for a food/drink concession at Coleraine's Christie Park. Credit Google MapsPlans have been submitted to Council for a food/drink concession at Coleraine's Christie Park. Credit Google Maps
Plans have been submitted to Council for a food/drink concession at Coleraine's Christie Park. Credit Google Maps

The proposal is for a site for concessionary trading within the existing carpark of Christie Park. This will allow the sale of hot food and beverages.

Work would involve the removal of a grass area to allow for a new level tarmac finish to be laid. The tarmac area would also be extended with a line of drop kerbing to allow for trading vehicle access.

In addition, removable steel bollards would be installed and a cabin is proposed to house the connection to the power and water for easy access for those using the location. Connection would also be provided to the existing water line located in the toilet block.

Meanwhile, the location of disabled parking spaces would change to allow for trading vehicle access. This would result in a reduction of parking spaces from 30 to 28.

Related topics:Glens Borough CouncilColeraineWorkCauseway Coast