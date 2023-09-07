Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for a new park and ride in Dungiven.

The facility would provide 207 car parking spaces, including 197 standard spaces and 10 disabled spaces. It would be located to the south west of Dungiven, off the A6 dual carriageway.

Access would be provided off a new four-arm roundabout connecting to the Feeny Road and the A6 link road. Plans also include bus shelters, cycle racks, fencing, lighting, drainage, landscaping and all associated site works. The site encompasses a total of 2.84 hectares of land approximately 1.7km to the south west of Dungiven town centre.

Prior to the construction of the A6 dualling scheme, the site and surrounding area was predominantly in agricultural usage. It was then used as part of the works for the A6 dualling scheme as a Feeney Road borrow pit and material storage area.

The Design and Access Statement, prepared by Aecom for the Department for Infrastructure, states the aim of the park and ride is “to attract existing car users off the strategic road network, encouraging commuters to avail of public transport or active travel for at least part of their journey”.

According to the statement, the key to maximising the effectiveness of the scheme is “to allow users easy access to the A6 and make adequate parking provision for the forecasted user numbers”. It adds the site is “the optimum location in terms of road safety, existing land use and accessibility, both for bus operators and passengers alike”.

The statement concludes: “The opening of the A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe Dualling scheme and the increased demand for park and ride facilities from commuter areas has made a Dungiven park and ride desirable, particularly as the Derry to Belfast X212/212 service is the busiest route on Translink’s timetable.

“The proposed development will help bring major benefits to the North West. The proposed park and ride will provide local commuters more sustainable, cleaner and greener transport options.