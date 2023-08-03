Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for a new social housing development in Dungiven.

The plans show sketches for the Four Person House. Credit: McGirr Architects

The proposed location is 10 Station Road. The proposals include the refurbishment and part demolition of the existing station house to provide a one four-person, two-bed house. Work would also include the new build construction of 14 apartments in two blocks.

Apartments consist of one three-person two-bed wheelchair apartment, seven three-person two-bed apartments and six two-person one-bed apartments. Planting will also take place, including shrubs, trees and bulbs. This will be maintained by the Housing Association.