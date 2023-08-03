The proposed location is 10 Station Road. The proposals include the refurbishment and part demolition of the existing station house to provide a one four-person, two-bed house. Work would also include the new build construction of 14 apartments in two blocks.
Apartments consist of one three-person two-bed wheelchair apartment, seven three-person two-bed apartments and six two-person one-bed apartments. Planting will also take place, including shrubs, trees and bulbs. This will be maintained by the Housing Association.
The plans are supported by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE). In a letter sent to the council, NIHE head of place shaping North Fiona McGrath emphasised that Dungiven has a “five year projected new build requirement of 78 social housing units for the period 2022-2027. We support the scheme in its entirety for social housing as it contributes to meeting unmet need in this area.”