Plans submitted for Kilrea development to house factory staff from the Philippines

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 19th Jul 2024, 11:49 BST
Plans for a new six-dwelling development in Kilrea have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The application seeks permission to replace an outbuilding, on Bridge Street, with six one-bedroom apartments and a landscaped communal area.

The apartments will be used to house Woodland Kitchens NI staff, who have relocated from the Philippines.

An accompanying Design and Access Statement, by agents Gerard McPeake Architectural, said: “There is a large yard area to the rear of 22-24 [Bridge Street] with a number of outbuildings – consisting of garages/toilets to serve a public bar – which we propose to replace.

Plans for refurbishment of a Kilrea outbuilding to six one-bedroom apartments, have been submitted to the council’s planning portal (Credit: Council planning application)

“Woodland Kitchens NI is a local company located less than five miles from Kilrea, and employs over 150 staff at their factory in Rasharkin.

“They have employed 25 staff from the Philippines that have relocated to Kilrea and Woodland have them located in rented accommodation at present, but with the refurbishment of 22-24 Bridge Street they are able to provide some accommodation for these staff.”

