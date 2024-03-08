Plans submitted for new car park for William Pinkerton PS
A planning application for a new visitors’ car park with “alterations to existing access from public road and alterations to existing staff car parking”, at William Pinkerton Memorial Primary School on Knock Road, was initially submitted to the council’s planning officers in late 2022.
A subsequent site visit report by officers stated that it was located within the settlement development limit of Dervock.
The report continued: “The site comprises a car park and access roads, and a landscaped area which is part of the wider site of William Pinkerton Memorial Primary School.
“The site is not subject to any specific zonings or designations as set out in the Northern Area Plan 2016. The proposed development will be located in the southwest quarter of the larger school site.
"An access point in the southern boundary provides the only existing vehicular access to the wider site.
“An access lane, Moorfield Lane, separates the western boundary from the closest neighbouring property to the west, a 1.5 storey semi-detached dwelling.
“A single-storey detached dwelling, at 177 Knock Road, is located immediately opposite the existing vehicular access point and will have a direct view of the proposed development.
“Full permission is sought for the provision of a car park to the side of the main existing school building and a one way drop off area to the front of the school building.”
The planning application will be presented to council members at a future planning committee meeting.