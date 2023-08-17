Register
Plans submitted for two new shops units in Dungiven

Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for new shop units and apartments in Dungiven.
By Catherine Moore, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 17th Aug 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 11:03 BST
Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council for two new shops units in Dungiven. Credit: Gerard McPeake ArchitecturalPlans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council for two new shops units in Dungiven. Credit: Gerard McPeake Architectural
The site location is 146 and 148 Main Street, Dungiven. Proposed work involves the replacement of the existing buildings at 146 and 148 Main Street to provide two shop units, stores, bin storage and shared garden space to the rear on the ground floor.

Submitted by Gerard McPeake Architectural, the plans also include two apartments on the first floor and one office facility. The apartments will consist of two bedrooms, an open plan kitchen and living area and a bathroom.

Proposed signage for the shop fronts will be submitted under a future planning application. The shop front itself will be made from moisture-resistant panelling. Roofing will be slate with PVC gutters and downpipes, render chimneys and clay pots. Windows will be UPVC and doors will be timber. Walls will be render with concrete window sills.

