Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for new shop units and apartments in Dungiven.

The site location is 146 and 148 Main Street, Dungiven. Proposed work involves the replacement of the existing buildings at 146 and 148 Main Street to provide two shop units, stores, bin storage and shared garden space to the rear on the ground floor.

Submitted by Gerard McPeake Architectural, the plans also include two apartments on the first floor and one office facility. The apartments will consist of two bedrooms, an open plan kitchen and living area and a bathroom.