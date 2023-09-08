Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for upgrades to a waste management facility in Garvagh.

The plans were submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council, based at the Cloonavin (pictured). Credit NI World

The proposals are for the erection of a waste reception and transfer building with offices and welfare facilities for staff. This will replace existing infrastructure at the waste management facility and extend an existing materials recycling facility building (MRF 1). The facility is located at 56 Craigmore Road in Garvagh.

Submitted on behalf of River Ridge Recycling, the planning statement says that the new reception and transfer building will free up the current reception to host a new external washplant previously granted planning approval. The work is required for a number of key reasons.

Future recycling targets are likely to require that material which currently goes directly into landfill without processing or recycling should go through the materials recycling facility. According to the planning statement, “there is not space within the current reception building to store this material prior to processing should existing recycling rates be uplifted in the future”.

For health and safety, reducing the conflict in vehicle and pedestrian movements on the busy yard to the west of current materials recycling facility is “a pertinent issue”.

The statement adds that while the site currently operates “within its planning and licencing requirements in respect to noise, the yard to the west is the most noise sensitive location on the site”.